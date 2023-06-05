AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond announced that an Amsterdam man has been sentenced on drug related charges. Juan Roman-Calderon, 30, faces 8 years in state prison with 2 years post release supervision.

The charges stem from a 12-count indictment including criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, according to the DA. Upon his arrest by the Amsterdam Police Department, Roman-Calderon, who police say has 2 prior felony drug sale convictions, allegedly attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended.

Detectives learned of Roman-Calderon’s drug activities through investigations. APD was assisted by the New York State Police’s Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team and members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to bring Roman-Calderon to justice.