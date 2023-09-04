MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested on Sunday after demanding money from a cash register at the Malta Stewart’s, advising he had a gun, and being charged in a separate robbery upon investigation. Daniel McKay II, 40, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Deputies from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Malta Stewart’s Shop around 8:40 p.m. Sunday evening after a man showed up and demanded money from the register while stating he had a gun on him. He was later found by a nearby hotel and was arrested for being the suspect in another reported robbery in Saratoga Springs.

McKay was arraigned in the Malta Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond pending further action. Saratoga Springs Police and the New York State Police aided in the arrest.