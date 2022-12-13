AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested on Friday following a more than six-month long homicide investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Vega, 32, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to an Amsterdam home where they found someone unresponsive in a car in the driveway. Responding members attempted lifesaving efforts, including administering Narcan and CPR, but the unnamed person was later pronounced dead. Police began their investigation of the homicide and started to collect evidence.

Toxicology results showed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Investigators from the sheriff’s office worked with Amsterdam Police Department detectives, and say they had sufficient cause to execute a search warrant at Vega’s home. Following the execution of the search warrant, police took Vega into custody, and seized narcotics, packaging materials, and other items used in the process of preparing and selling narcotics from his home. Police then arrested Vega on an outstanding arrest warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Following his initial arrest, investigators pursued the investigation into the overdose and say they obtained additional search warrants. Investigators say they were then able to secure critical evidence, leading to Vega’s criminally negligent homicide charge.

The case was presented by the Office of District Attorney Lorraine Diamond to a grand jury which later voted to indict Vega. He was arraigned in Montgomery County Court on a six-count indictment on Friday, December 9. He is held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 secured bail bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond.