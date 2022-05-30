AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Juan Roman-Calderon, 29, was arrested on May 24.

Police said Roman-Calderon was arrested after an investigation into the criminal sale of controlled substances in the City of Amsterdam. Police said Roman-Calderon sold drugs to a police source during the investigation.

On May 24, police saw Roman-Calderon driving into the parking lot of a gas station on East Main Street. Police said Roman-Calderon had two active bench warrants issued by Amsterdam City Court. When the detectives approached him, police said Roman-Calderon tried to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

During his arrest and search, police said Roman-Calderon was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine, heroin, and other controlled substances along with a quantity of cash.

Charges

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal using drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (misdemeanor)

Failure to appear on bench warrant

Roman-Calderon was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. He was remanded to Montgomery County Corrections without bail.

The Amsterdam Police Department was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office during the investigation.