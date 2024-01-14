AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested following a drug sale investigation, according to police. Clifton Smith, 51, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

On January 12, police executed a search warrant at an apartment at 164 Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam in connection to an investigation into illegal narcotics sales. During the search, detectives uncovered paraphernalia and packaging materials associated with drug trafficking.

Smith, the investigation’s target, had an active warrant for his arrest after previously selling drugs to a police source. Smith was found during the search and taken into custody without incident.

Smith was transported to the Amsterdam Police Department headquarters for processing, where he was held pending arraignment in Amsterdam City Court.