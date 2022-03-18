AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after a police investigation into narcotics sales. The Amsterdam Police Department said Sean Hoyt, 38, was arrested on March 17.

Police said they were alerted to suspicious activity by Hoyt involving drugs sales. During the investigation, police said Hoyt did sell a controlled substance to a police source. After the execution of a search warrant for Hoyt and his residence, police found a number of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency.

Charges

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Bail jumping in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of failure to appear (violation)

Hoyt was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to Montgomery County Corrections on $7,500 cash bail.