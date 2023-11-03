AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested following a drug investigation, according to police. Joshua Reyes-Gonzelez, 30, is facing multiple charges.

The items recovered by police in Amsterdam. (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigation conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Amsterdam Police Department determined that Reyes-Gonzalez allegedly sold controlled substances to a police source on multiple occasions. On November 2, police executed a search warrant at a residence on East Main Street in Amsterdam, where they located quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, amphetamines, packaging materials, a handgun, numerous high-capacity magazines, a rapid-fire device and about $11,000 in cash.

Police also seized two vehicles owned by Reyes-Gonzalez that were believed to be associated with his drug trafficking activities. Reyes-Gonzalez was arrested on November 2, and he now faces the following charges:

Charges

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device

Reyes-Gonzalez was arraigned at the Amsterdam City Court on November 3. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.