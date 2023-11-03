AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested following a drug investigation, according to police. Joshua Reyes-Gonzelez, 30, is facing multiple charges.
An investigation conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Amsterdam Police Department determined that Reyes-Gonzalez allegedly sold controlled substances to a police source on multiple occasions. On November 2, police executed a search warrant at a residence on East Main Street in Amsterdam, where they located quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, amphetamines, packaging materials, a handgun, numerous high-capacity magazines, a rapid-fire device and about $11,000 in cash.
Police also seized two vehicles owned by Reyes-Gonzalez that were believed to be associated with his drug trafficking activities. Reyes-Gonzalez was arrested on November 2, and he now faces the following charges:
Charges
- First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device
Reyes-Gonzalez was arraigned at the Amsterdam City Court on November 3. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.