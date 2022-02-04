Amsterdam man arrested on burglary charges
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested on burglary charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Douglas Billa Jr., 18, was arrested on January 28.
Police responded to a report of a burglary in Amsterdam where the victims reported items missing from their apartment. Officers then interviewed potential witnesses in the area.
Police said a short time later they were advised of a potential suspect at Peking Chinese Restaurant on Market Street. Police then located Billa, who was found to be in possession of items linking him to the alleged burglary.
Charges
- Burglary in the second degree (felony)
- Petit larceny (misdemeanor)
Billa was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remained to Montgomery County Corrections on $1,000 cash bail.