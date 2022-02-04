Amsterdam man arrested on burglary charges

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested on burglary charges. The Amsterdam Police Department said Douglas Billa Jr., 18, was arrested on January 28.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in Amsterdam where the victims reported items missing from their apartment. Officers then interviewed potential witnesses in the area.

Police said a short time later they were advised of a potential suspect at Peking Chinese Restaurant on Market Street. Police then located Billa, who was found to be in possession of items linking him to the alleged burglary.

Charges

Burglary in the second degree (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Billa was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remained to Montgomery County Corrections on $1,000 cash bail.