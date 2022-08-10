AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.

On August 3 around 1:30 p.m., the vehicle was reported stolen from Lynch Middle School in Amsterdam. The staff at the school reportedly said the vehicle was taken while it was parked in front of a maintenance garage hours before it was reported stolen. After reviewing the school surveillance systems, police were able to identify the suspect as Christian.

On August 8, The Schenectady Police Department told Amsterdam police they found the stolen vehicle and Christian in Schenectady. He was taken into custody by Schenectady Police and transferred to Amsterdam Police custody.

Charges

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (misdemeanor)

Christian was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court. He was released to return to court on a later date.