FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael P. Reynicke, 43, of Amsterdam. Reynicke was charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police investigations determined that Reynicke subjected a child under eleven years old to sexual conduct. The victim was known to the suspect. The alleged sexual offense occurred at a residence in the Town of Florida.

Reynicke was arraigned in the Town of Florida Court. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility with bail set at $5,000 cash or $25,000 bond.