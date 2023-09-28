AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and multiple weapons offenses after a domestic incident on Monday. Corey Sumpter, 31, faces several charges.

On Monday, around 6:24 p.m., Amsterdam police responded to 100 Charles Lane for reports of a man threatening harm with a firearm. Police determined a domestic dispute occurred upon arrival.

Police identified the suspect as Sumpter. Law enforcement says during the initial investigation, Sumpter was uncooperative and attempted to hinder the investigation. While searching the residence, police say they found a loaded Cobra 9MM handgun.

Police processed evidence at the scene. Additional ammunition for the weapon was found as well. Sumpter was arrested.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree criminal contempt

Aggravated family offense

Second-degree menacing

Second-degree obstructing governmental admin

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Endangering the welfare of a child

Sumpter was taken to Amsterdam Police headquarters and was processed. He was held pending arraignment.