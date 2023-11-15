AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested and is accused of filming multiple victims in their homes unknowingly and posting photos and videos of it online. Francis Dicaprio, 28, faces several charges.

In May 2022, troopers received a complaint that photos and videos were posted online of victims without their knowledge or permission. Police say an investigation found Dicaprio took the videos and pictures of the victim in comprising positions without their knowledge in a home where they expected privacy.

Police say they found two other victims amid the investigation. These crimes took place in Amsterdam and Milton.

Charges:

Second-degree unlawful surveillance (two counts)

First-degree dissemination of unlawful surveillance (two counts)

Unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image (two counts)

Police say Dicaprio surrendered himself to Fonda State Police. He was arrested, processed at the Amsterdam City Court, and released on his own recognizance.