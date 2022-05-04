AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. The Amsterdam Police Department said Christopher Faboskay, 29, was arrested on May 3.

On October 30, 2021, officers responded to the area of Lodge Street for the report of a found motorcycle. Police then found that the motorcycle was stolen and left at that location.

Police were then able to speak with the owner of the motorcycle. Police found that the victim’s garage was broken into and a second motorcycle was also stolen. Police processed the crime scene and found forced entry into the garage.

Police said they were also able to collect evidence by canvassing the neighborhood. Detectives then identified Faboskay as a suspect in the case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Faboskay on May 3. He was taken into custody a short time later on East Main Street without incident.

Charges

Burglary in the third degree (felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (felony)

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

Faboskay was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible in this case.