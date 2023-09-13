AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested on Wednesday following a burglary investigation at a concession stand at Isabel’s Field in Amsterdam. Derek Kaai, 33, is charged with third-degree burglary.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation began on Monday after it was found someone broke into the concession stand and stole items and money inside. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Amsterdam Police, actively pursued leads that were provided and generated through the investigation. Their investigation led them to Kaai.

Deputies say this is an active investigation and more charges may be pending as a second suspect is still being sought. Kaai was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in the Town of Amsterdam Court where he was released and scheduled to come back at a later date.