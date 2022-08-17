BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter. The incident took place around 5 p.m. Monday on State Route 50 in the town of Ballston.

According to police, after the accident, Daniel Pabon hit the driver of the car with an object and injured them. He also allegedly intentionally damaged the car.

The 37-year old was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Saratoga County Jail on bail.

He is scheduled to appear in Ballston Town Court at a later date.