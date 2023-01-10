AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.

On January 9, around 11:30 a.m., a male student, 17 at Amsterdam high school was involved in a brief physical altercation with another student, 15 outside of the main school building. Police report the pair were quickly separated when the younger student pulled out a knife. Officers explain the younger student then left the school while the assigned Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to detain the older student who initiated the altercation. Officers report the older student also had a knife though it was not displayed or used in the incident. Police report they later found the younger student at a residence in Amsterdam.

Officers report both juveniles were taken into custody and charged with the offenses below. Both were issued juvenile appearance tickets and released to their parent and/or guardian. Both juveniles are scheduled to appear at Montgomery County probation at a later date.

Charges for juvenile, 17

Third degree attempted assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Charges for juvenile, 15