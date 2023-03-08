AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Amsterdam residents are accused of stealing over $6,300 in merchandise from the Amsterdam Auto Zone. The two were also employed by the store at the time. Ziakeem James (22), and Kevin Nieves (25), are each charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy.

On Wednesday, February 22, deputies say they took a report for over $6,300 of merchandise being stolen from the Amsterdam Auto Zone. Deputies say an investigation led to their arrest, and Loss Prevention found that the two were completing fraudulent discounts on items.