Terry W. Fauntleroy, 31, of Schenectady (Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a controlled drug buy operation in Warrensburg, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit allegedly purchased crack cocaine from Terry W. Fauntleroy, 31, of Schenectady. He was arrested on March 11.

Fauntleroy was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned before Warren County Judge Robert Smith and then sent to Warren County Correctional Facility.

Bail in this case was set at $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond. Warren County Sheriff Deputies were assisted by the New York State Police in this case. According to Sheriff’s Office officials, Fauntleroy was already a parolee in New York State.