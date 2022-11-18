MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man wanted out of Dutchess County in connection to a shooting that took place in the summer of 2021 was found in Menands on Tuesday. Noble D. Sessoms, 23, was taken back to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Headquarters where he was processed and sent to Dutchess County Jail.

According to police, Sessoms was wanted on an indictment warrant for the felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. The charge stemmed from a non-fatal shooting that happened on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie on Aug. 24, 2021.

When Sessoms was arrested, he allegedly had two illegal handguns on him. He will re-appear in Dutchess County Court at a later date.