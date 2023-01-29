ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An East Durham man, who was allegedly impaired by drugs, was arrested following a single-car crash on Saturday and fleeing the scene. Lance Molter, 38, faces several charges.

Deputies responded to the area of State Route 32 and County Route 405 for a report of a single-car crash off the roadway on Saturday. Deputies say when they arrived they found the car crashed into a tree and no one was in it. They say they searched the area and eventually found Molter roughly two miles from the crash. Deputies say they found Molter to be impaired by drugs and possessed roughly five grams of powdered fentanyl. Deputies took Molter into custody in a nearby solar farm field. He was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries related to the crash.

Image via Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Tampering with physical evidence

Traffic citations

Molter remained in custody and was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court on Sunday.