SWANTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, officers from the Whitehall Police Department traveled to the Northwest State Correctional Facility where Garrett T. Given Sr., 42, was being held as a fugitive from justice. Given was being held on an arrest warrant issued by the Washington County Court.

Police say Given was connected to a vehicle fire on March 10, 2023. Given waived the extradition process and agreed to return to Washington County. He was charged with arson in the third degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, insurance fraud in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Given was arraigned in Washington County Court and released on his recognizance to appear in County Court.