CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over the weekend, someone was taken to the hospital after being rear-ended on Alternate Route 7 in Colonie. Days later, a business sign on the shoulder of Route 9 in Halfmoon was rammed. Despite their differences, both cases are being blamed on a familiar travel foe: alcohol.

The Alternate Route 7 crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, January 7. According to a press release from New York State Police, Adam R. Middleton, 40, of Troy, slammed into another car, severely injuring the person inside. That driver, who was not named by police, was taken to Albany Medical Center where they are expected to recover.

Middleton was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham, where he recorded a 0.23% blood alcohol content, according to the press release. He was issued tickets returnable to Colonie Town Court on February 6.

Later in the week, on Wednesday, January 11, a Clifton Park woman allegedly crashed her car into a business sign off Route 9 in Halfmoon. Police said Jennifer J. Havalchak, 36, had two kids in the car when she wrecked.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The two kids were uninjured, police said.

Havalchak was taken to the State Police’s Clifton Park barracks, where a sample was taken to determine the alcohol content of her blood. The results of that test were not made public. She was issued tickets returnable to Halfmoon Town Court on February 15.