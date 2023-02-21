ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, Emmanuel Medina, 35, of Albany, pled guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Medina admitted that on June 27, 2022, he attempted to conceal a loaded handgun from officers who were responding to a disturbance call in Lansingburgh.

Officers located a loaded Hi-Point Firearms .380 ACP pistol, which Medina says he possessed to protect himself and the cash proceeds he made from heroin sales, amounting to $2,610.22. Medina has been in custody since June 27 and faces at least five years to life in prison. He will be sentenced on June 21, 2023.