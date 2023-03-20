PALATINE BRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Palatine Bridge man was arrested and is accused of selling drugs, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Hart, 39, is charged with failure to appear on criminal possession and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Hart was arrested on an active bench warrant issued by the Montgomery County Court following a traffic stop in Palatine. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says his warrant was issued after failing to appear in court after possession and sale of controlled substance charges. Deputies say Hart had fled from law enforcement during previous arrest attempts on this warrant.

Hart was arraigned and is held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.