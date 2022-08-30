ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman has been sentenced in connection with a December 2020 stabbing death. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Destiny Lanza, 25, was sentenced to 17 years in state prison.

Around December 7, 2020, Lanza is accused of causing the death of her boyfriend, Jairue Williams, 25, by stabbing him with a knife on the 500 block of Central Avenue in Albany. Williams was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On June 23, Lanza pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which is a felony. The plea satisfied the initial charges, which included second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Lanza was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision. Assistant District Attorneys Ariel Fallon and Caroline Murray prosecuted the case.