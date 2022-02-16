ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Justice (DOJ) reports that Jamie Johnson, 36, of Albany pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. They said she fraudulently received $701,441 in unemployment insurance (UI) benefits.

“Unemployment insurance fraud undermines the integrity of a vital government safety net, can affect victims’ ability to file legitimate claims, and puts additional strain on already struggling New York State families,” wrote New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang in a statement.

As part of the plea, Johnson admitted to filing false UI applications on the state’s Department of Labor website. She admitted to using the identities and information of others, and DOJ said she drove a Maserati SUV to local banks to withdraw cash using debit cards for benefit accounts.

The conviction carries up to 22 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of parole. DOJ said that the Maserati, over $200,000 in cash, and jewelry were seized as part of the plea deal. Johnson is also required to repay that $701,441 to the state.

“Jamie Johnson used stolen identities to cheat a system designed to help unemployed New Yorkers as the pandemic raged in 2020 and 2021,” said U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman in a written statement. “Johnson’s crimes ultimately did not pay—she is going to prison and she has forfeited hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten gains.”

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22 District Judge Lawrence Kahn.