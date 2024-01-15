ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested a woman Monday after an alleged stabbing took place on Myrtle Avenue.

Police were called around 7:40 a.m. Monday to the 600-block of Myrtle Avenue for a reported stabbing. They found a 29-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to Albany Medical Center in stable condition.

Iyana Evans, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Police said she stabbed the victim during an altercation. She and the victim are known to each other, police said.