ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly leaving behind five dogs and a cat without food or water after vacating her apartment. Christine Berghela faces six counts of animal cruelty.

The Albany Police received complaints regarding animal cruelty. On Tuesday, January 17, around 1:15 p.m., investigators, staff from the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, and the City of Albany Animal Control responded to a Western Avenue apartment. The previous tenant, Berghela, had left the apartment, also allegedly leaving behind five dogs and one cat. Upon arrival, officers found one male and one female dog, along with three puppies, and an adult male cat in the home. Police say they were all left without food or water for several days. The apartment also was contaminated with feces, urine, and garbage, according to Albany Police.

All six animals were taken to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and were treated for malnutrition and dehydration. They remain there at this time. As for Berghela, she is scheduled to appear in Albany City Criminal Court on February 7.