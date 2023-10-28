ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested on Saturday following a pursuit, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Wright, 29, is facing multiple charges.

On October 27 at 5:30 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car in Ravena for vehicle and traffic violations. The operator of the vehicle reportedly fled from police before coming to a stop after a brief pursuit.

Police say the driver of the car, identified as Wright, was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and quantities of controlled substances, all while a 10-year-old child was present in the vehicle. Wright was taken into custody at the scene and now faces the following charges:

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

Wright was arraigned at the Town of Coeymans Court and then remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.