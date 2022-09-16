ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested for an animal cruelty incident that took place in May. Sabrina Ramsey, 27, was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Police received a complaint for a severely injured dog on May 10. The victim told police that Ramsey, her ex-girlfriend, had grabbed her 3-year-old Maltese/Yorkshire Terrier by the back of the neck and threw the dog four days prior. The dog suffered serious injuries, including losing the function of its limbs, and had to be euthanized.

Ramsey is scheduled to be arraigned on September 22.