MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested in relation to a storage unit burglary investigation that started in March. Angelique Wilson, 33, is charged with third-degree burglary.

On February 14, New York State Police got a complaint about a storage unit in Malta that was broken into and had multiple items stolen. Through investigation, police identified Michael Fox as a suspect and found he was one of a few that entered the storage facility without being authorized, broke the lock on the unit, and took items that weren’t his.

On Friday, Wilson was arrested on a warrant. Police say their investigation found Wilson actively participated in the crime with Fox.

Wilson was taken into custody by the Albany Police Department on an unrelated warrant. She was turned over to the state police and taken to Saratoga State Police for processing. She was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.