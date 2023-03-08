ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An arrest has been made after a cat was found abandoned on Sherman Street in the city of Albany. Lisa Lindo, 30, was charged with one count of Abandonment of Animals and one count of Animal Cruelty.

On January 27, police said Lindo left the cat in a carrier without food, water or shelter near garbage cans on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Boulevard. Animal Control officers took the cat to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society where she was evaluated and later adopted.

Lindo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court on March 15.