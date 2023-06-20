ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman is in custody following a domestic dispute in Ravena on Monday, June 12. Nicanne Brown, 44, was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

Brown faces the following charges:

Assault in the Second Degree

Robbery in the Second Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Brown physically assaulted a victim on the morning of June 12. Following the dispute, Brown fled in the victim’s vehicle. She was eventually taken into custody.