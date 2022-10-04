ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman was arrested on Monday. Nina Cruz, 40, allegedly threatened a man with a knife at the Empire State Plaza on Thursday afternoon.

On September 29, at about 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to a complaint of an altercation at the Madison Avenue entrance to the Empire State Plaza. Police investigation revealed Cruz allegedly aggressively showed a knife during an altercation with a man, as well as also allegedly causing damage to the victim’s car.

Cruz turned herself into Capital state police and was processed. She was arraigned at the Albany City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Charges: