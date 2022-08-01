HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.

On Thursday, police said patrols responded to Falcon Trace Apartments in Halfmoon for a 911 hang-up call. After an investigation, Flood was arrested after she was accused of stealing credit cards and a vehicle from the complainant.

Charges

Third-degree grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Flood was arraigned in the Town of Halfmoon Court and released. She is due back in court at a later date for further court proceedings.