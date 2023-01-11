CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl’s.

On October 12 around 3:30 p.m., troopers were called to Kohl’s in Clifton Park reporting over $1,800 worth of stolen merchandise. After an investigation, police report Cassidy was responsible for the theft.

Charges

Fourth degree grand larceny

On January 8, Colonie Police Department located Cassidy and turned her over to the State Police. She was transported to Clifton Park state police for processing and then arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court. Cassidy was released on her own recognizance and then turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriffs for an unrelated warrant.