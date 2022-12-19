ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany woman has been arrested after police said she broke into two homes and took items from a package at a third residence.

Between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on December 7, police said Taviana Kemp, 33, broke into a home on Trinity Place and stole electronics and clothing. About two hours later, she broke into another home on Trinity Place. At the second home, police said she got into a fight with the resident, dropped the items she stole from the first burglary, and then fled the scene.

She was charged with two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree, one count of Petit Larceny and one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree for her role in the Trinity Place burglaries.

On December 18, police said Kemp opened a package on the porch of a Myrtle Avenue home and stole the clothing that was inside. She was charged with one count of Petit Larceny in this incident.

Kemp was arrested six previous times in 2022, including two arrests for warrants for failure to appear in court on previous charges, police said. She was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Jail.