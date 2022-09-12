WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Watervliet. The Watervliet Police Department said Adrian Torres, 18, was arrested on September 7.

On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., police stooped a car on 12th Avenue for New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. After a search of the car, officers reportedly found 8.8 pounds of cannabis, 5.75 pounds of concentrated cannabis, 42 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and over $10,000.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

First-degree criminal possession of cannabis (felony)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Police said the street value of the seized drugs is about $40,000. Torres was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released.