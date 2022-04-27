ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in a shots fired incident that took place on Central Avenue in March. During his arrest, police said he was also in possession of a loaded handgun.

Around 2:45 p.m. on March 15, police were called to the area of Central Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard for a report of shots fired. Police learned that several rounds from a 9mm handgun were fired toward a group who was near the intersection. No one was injured.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon. During his arrest, police said he had a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

His identity is not being released due to his age. He was charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was arraigned and sent to the Albany County Juvenile Detention Facility.