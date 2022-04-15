ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany teenager has been arrested after police said he tried to steal a cell phone from a man at knife point. Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police said the suspect approached the victim with a knife and demanded his cell phone. The victim refused and began to run away. According to police, the suspect chased the victim through Washington Park with a knife in his hand.

A short time later, the suspect was spotted by a SUNY Albany police officer near the intersection of Robin Street and Western Avenue. He was taken into custody by Albany officers and was found in possession of several knives.

The 16-year old was charged with one count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and sent to the county juvenile detention center until his next court appearance. His identity is not being released due to his age.