ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man accused of shooting a 38-year-old multiple times on Second Street on August 29 is facing charges. Michael Johnson was arraigned on attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Police determined that Johnson fired several shots at the victim, who sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and groin area. The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was arraigned on Tuesday in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.