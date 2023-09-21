ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany sex offender was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for escaping from federal custody. Samuel Rodriguez, 48, was sentenced Thursday, as announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, Rodriguez had permission in November 2022 to leave a halfway house he was ordered to stay at while serving a prior federal term of imprisonment. He was granted permission to leave the halfway house to update his sex offender registration with the police department, however, he didn’t return. A week later, Rodriguez voluntarily surrendered himself to the New York State Police barracks in Auburn, New York.