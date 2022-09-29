ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fleeing the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in Albany of September 2021. Glyn Frink, 51, will continue to serve a 15-year term of probation after he gets out, according to the Department of Justice.

Frink pleaded guilty on June 1, admitting to leaving a halfway house where he was required to stay as part of a federal prison term in the past. Frink signed out of the halfway house to go to work, but didn’t return by 6 p.m., which was legally required.

Instead, Frink stayed in the Albany area without approval. He did not tell police his location or give them a new address as required by sex offender registry laws.

Frink fled the halfway house on September 25, 2021 and was later arrested on March 7 of 2022 at a Burger King on Wolf Road. Frink’s original offense was in Virginia, what is known as “indecent liberty with a minor,” and failed to register as a sex offender. He has since had seven different federal probation violations.