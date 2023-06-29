ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A convicted sex offender was arrested on a charge of distributing child pornography.

Prosecutors said Stephen Brisee, 29, of Albany, distributed videos of adults subjecting girls between the ages of six months and 10 years to sexual penetration. At the time, Brisee was a registered sex offender on post-release supervision after being convicted of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

The new charge carries a prison term of 15 to 40 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and supervised release of five years to life. Brisee is being held until a pending detention hearing.