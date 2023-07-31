ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Latham residents were arrested and are accused of unlawful surveillance, one being an employee of the City School District of Albany, and another being involved in local youth sports. Kristy Koldis, 45, and Joshua White, 46, both face several charges.

On Friday, around 5:17 p.m., troopers received information that inappropriate photos of children were being exchanged on the internet. Police say an investigation found Koldis and White reportedly took the pictures of a child without their knowledge while compromising positions.

Koldis is employed by the City School District of Albany, and White is actively involved in local youth sports. Koldis was placed on administrative leave from Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School after her arrest, per police. Both were arrested and taken to Latham State Police for processing.

Koldis Charges:

Second-degree unlawful surveillance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

White Charges:

Second-degree unlawful surveillance

Endangering the welfare of a child

Both were arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and released on their own recognizance. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime, or who believe you may also be a victim, is asked to contact Latham State Police at (518) 457-6811. Police say the photos involved in this case weren’t taken on any school property or athletic venues.