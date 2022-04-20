ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement officials are urging drivers to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving their cars running while unattended. Both Albany and Schenectady police said they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts.

Albany police said 130 vehicles have been stolen so far in 2022. The majority of those stolen were unlocked, and one-third were left running unattended. Others were parked and not running, but they had keys inside. Schenectady police reported 47 vehicle thefts this year, which is a 53 percent increase from the city’s five-year average.

“By simply locking your car, not leaving it running unattended, even if you have to make a quick stop at the store or something like that, to always lock your car, don’t leave it unattended,” Albany Police Officer Steve Smith said.

Both Albany and Schenectady officials said there are no specific areas of their cities where vehicle thefts are more common.