WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The West Springfield Police Department has made two arrests after chasing a stolen car. Juan Jacob Hernandez, 19, of Schenectady, and Rahzare Reakwon Williams, 22, of Albany, were arrested Monday morning.

Police said a stolen Toyota Prius, was noticed around Riverdale Street at the I-91 ramp at about 2:39 a.m. on Monday. When an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle left the area, went through a red light at the intersection of Riverdale and Elm Street, and continued south at a high speed. The Prius then tried to exit Route 5 onto the off-ramp of the North End Bridge rotary when it went airborne after hitting a curb and rolled into the middle of the rotary.

Both Hernandez and Williams were removed from the Prius and taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries which were treated at a hospital before being booked at the police station.

Hernandez was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Concealing Number Plate Violation

Marked Lanes Violation

Fail to Stop for Police

Fail to Stop for Red Lens

Receiving Stolen Property

Williams was charged with: