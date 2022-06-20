WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The West Springfield Police Department has made two arrests after chasing a stolen car. Juan Jacob Hernandez, 19, of Schenectady, and Rahzare Reakwon Williams, 22, of Albany, were arrested Monday morning.
Police said a stolen Toyota Prius, was noticed around Riverdale Street at the I-91 ramp at about 2:39 a.m. on Monday. When an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle left the area, went through a red light at the intersection of Riverdale and Elm Street, and continued south at a high speed. The Prius then tried to exit Route 5 onto the off-ramp of the North End Bridge rotary when it went airborne after hitting a curb and rolled into the middle of the rotary.
Both Hernandez and Williams were removed from the Prius and taken into custody. They suffered minor injuries which were treated at a hospital before being booked at the police station.
Hernandez was charged with:
- Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Concealing Number Plate Violation
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Fail to Stop for Police
- Fail to Stop for Red Lens
- Receiving Stolen Property
Williams was charged with:
- Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Receiving Stolen Property