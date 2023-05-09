ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was taken into custody on Monday morning following shots being fired in the area of Sheridan Avenue. The suspect, Saviour Wilkerson, 22, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

An officer attempted to stop an individual on Robin Street as part of the investigation. Police say the male, later identified as Wilkerson, then fled on foot. During the pursuit, Wilkerson threw a loaded .40 caliber handgun under a parked car.

Wilkerson was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Jail. Police say this is the second time Wilkerson was arrested for illegally possessing a loaded handgun. Wilkerson was arrested during a traffic stop on December 16, 2021, after he was found to have a concealed loaded 9mm handgun.