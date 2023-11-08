ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation into a domestic-related incident on Tuesday evening. Albany Police charged the teenager with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to the police, a female told them that a 17-year-old assaulted her inside a residence on Livingston Avenue. Police say the suspect hit the victim in the head with a handgun. She was transported to the Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence and recovered a loaded handgun. Police also charged the suspect with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for a shots fired incident on October 18.

The 17-year-old was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Juvenile Secure Detention.