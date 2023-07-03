ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced they have recovered two illegally possessed handguns from separate investigations. Frank Smith III, 41, of Albany, and an unnamed 14-year-old are both facing charges.

Recovered by Albany Police Department Recovered by Albany Police Department

On July 2 at 6:20 p.m., police responded to Albany Medical Center, where Smith had just been transported to for a medical emergency. The investigation by officers revealed that Smith had been in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun as well as a quantity of heroin.

Smith was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court.

In an unconnected incident, at 9:45 p.m., police responded to La Salle School on Western Avenue following reports that a student was in possession of a weapon. Upon arrival, officers were informed by staff that a weapon had allegedly been spotted in a student’s room, and an investigation led to the recovery of a loaded 9mm handgun by police.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody, and he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany County Family Court.